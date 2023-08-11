Search

Has Ali Sethi married his friend Salman Toor?

07:39 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
Rumours have been swirling since the crack of dawn, igniting a blazing discussion across social media. The spotlight is on the illustrious Pasoori sensation, Ali Sethi, as whispers suggest that he has taken the plunge into matrimony with none other than the enigmatic Salman Toor.

If rumors are true, Pakistan's glitzy universe might witness its maiden celebrity gay wedding, a trailblazing moment that's capturing attention with a symphony of hashtags—#AliSethi, #NajamSethi, #Pasoori, and #LBGTQ+.

Ali Sethi, renowned not just for his musical prowess but as the scion of political luminary Najam Sethi and the sibling of thespian extraordinaire Mira Sethi, boldly wears his identity as a gay man, a distinctive feature prominently etched on his official Wikipedia page.

Salman Toor, a Pakistani-born artist who found his canvas in the vibrant tapestry of New York City, stands at the juncture of two worlds. A 40-year-old maestro of the paintbrush, his artworks breathe life into the dreams and narratives of young South Asian men, their stories set against the vibrant backdrops of South Asia or the pulsating heart of New York City.

Whispers carried by the winds of Twitter unveil a clandestine chapter—the Rang crooner, Ali Sethi, and the masterful artist, Salman Toor, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in New York City. 

The rumors of this alleged union have stirred a wave of opinions across Pakistani Twitter. Many raised a toast to Najam Sethi. In stark contrast, a barrage of criticism rains down from hundreds, casting a shadow upon the two figures at the centre of attention.

