Has Ali Sethi married his friend Salman Toor?

Rumours have been swirling since the crack of dawn, igniting a blazing discussion across social media. The spotlight is on the illustrious Pasoori sensation, Ali Sethi, as whispers suggest that he has taken the plunge into matrimony with none other than the enigmatic Salman Toor.

If rumors are true, Pakistan's glitzy universe might witness its maiden celebrity gay wedding, a trailblazing moment that's capturing attention with a symphony of hashtags—#AliSethi, #NajamSethi, #Pasoori, and #LBGTQ+.

Ali Sethi, renowned not just for his musical prowess but as the scion of political luminary Najam Sethi and the sibling of thespian extraordinaire Mira Sethi, boldly wears his identity as a gay man, a distinctive feature prominently etched on his official Wikipedia page.

Salman Toor, a Pakistani-born artist who found his canvas in the vibrant tapestry of New York City, stands at the juncture of two worlds. A 40-year-old maestro of the paintbrush, his artworks breathe life into the dreams and narratives of young South Asian men, their stories set against the vibrant backdrops of South Asia or the pulsating heart of New York City.

Whispers carried by the winds of Twitter unveil a clandestine chapter—the Rang crooner, Ali Sethi, and the masterful artist, Salman Toor, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in New York City.

The rumors of this alleged union have stirred a wave of opinions across Pakistani Twitter. Many raised a toast to Najam Sethi. In stark contrast, a barrage of criticism rains down from hundreds, casting a shadow upon the two figures at the centre of attention.

Boycott Ali Sethi's songs. Our media is too much in this filth. It's up to us to boycott him completely. Stand against Ali sethi before this fitnah attacks our homes. pic.twitter.com/yIQBaDG1Cw — Maryam???????? (@gingerblacc) August 10, 2023

LGBTQ IS HARAM. If Ali Sethi and toor did this, they will face jhnum and everyone supporting it or choosing silent over it will bear consequences. I am no one to give fatwa on this but it is clearly mentioned in Quran. pic.twitter.com/aZS8AX9LFK — Pakiza Amir???? (@amir_pakiza) August 11, 2023

Najam Sethi - Insurgent cum anchor cum political appointee cum corrupt elite.



Ali Sethi - Queer and gay.



Meera Sethi - Incest lover and promoter.



Are we really talking about Sethi family or house lannister? — Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) August 11, 2023

This is not funny at all, this is not a meme content, this is haram and disgusting! We can't have any more LGBT Cases in our society. Allah ki lanat ho Ali Sethi aur Salman Toor pay. pic.twitter.com/LXBceoXLFc — Hamزa Shehzad (@hamza_shehzad1) August 10, 2023

Ali Sethi and Salman Toot both should be hanged publicly to set an example for generations to come. There's no other way to stop this filth. Period. pic.twitter.com/TaRL83k23F — Usman Ashraf (@Oyee_Usman) August 11, 2023