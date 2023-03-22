Search

LifestyleViral

Video of surgeons tending to patient amidst #earthquake goes viral

11:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Video of surgeons tending to patient amidst #earthquake goes viral
Source: Twitter

A strong earthquake struck the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan yesterday. The epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, and the tremor was felt in various cities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

Amidst the tremors of the earthquake that hit parts of north India and south Asia on Tuesday evening, a team of doctors at an undisclosed sub-district hospital continued delivering a baby through lower-section cesarean section. While a video of the operation theatre shaking during the surgery has gone viral on social media, the exact location of the hospital is yet to be confirmed.

A video of the operation theatre shaking violently during the surgery went viral on social media. The doctors, wearing scrubs and masks, remained calm and focused during the quake, with one doctor heard saying, "Baby ko theek rakhna - Keep the baby safe." Despite the strong tremors, the doctors remained focused on the safe delivery of the baby.

The team of doctors have garnered widespread appreciation and applause for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in the face of adversity. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients, despite the daunting circumstances, has been praised on various social media platforms. 

Netizens have lauded the team for their remarkable courage, selflessness, and ability to remain calm and composed under pressure. 

People leave restaurants 'without paying bills' during earthquake in Pakistan (VIDEO)

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

People leave restaurants 'without paying bills' during earthquake in Pakistan (VIDEO)

01:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Alizeh Shah leaves fans swooning with latest video

07:23 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Aima Baig sings random Arijit Singh songs in viral behind the scenes video

11:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill kisses Sara Ali Khan on screen, video goes viral

09:35 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Viral Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash for celebrating Holi

09:31 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Ayeza Khan's BTS video wins the internet

04:26 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hania Aamir's pool photos take the internet by storm

11:35 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd March 2023

08:51 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: