Video of surgeons tending to patient amidst #earthquake goes viral

A strong earthquake struck the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan yesterday. The epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, and the tremor was felt in various cities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

Amidst the tremors of the earthquake that hit parts of north India and south Asia on Tuesday evening, a team of doctors at an undisclosed sub-district hospital continued delivering a baby through lower-section cesarean section. While a video of the operation theatre shaking during the surgery has gone viral on social media, the exact location of the hospital is yet to be confirmed.

A video of the operation theatre shaking violently during the surgery went viral on social media. The doctors, wearing scrubs and masks, remained calm and focused during the quake, with one doctor heard saying, "Baby ko theek rakhna - Keep the baby safe." Despite the strong tremors, the doctors remained focused on the safe delivery of the baby.

The team of doctors have garnered widespread appreciation and applause for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in the face of adversity. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients, despite the daunting circumstances, has been praised on various social media platforms.

J&K: Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of #Earthquake were felt. Kudos to doctors and staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & all are safe pic.twitter.com/g7mUTe2sqf — Megh Updates ????™ (@MeghUpdates) March 21, 2023

Netizens have lauded the team for their remarkable courage, selflessness, and ability to remain calm and composed under pressure.

This is called professionalism, commitment and concern towards patient care. You have done a rare job. Kudos to doctors. https://t.co/CCss58YG5J — Irfan A Mir (@irfanmir821) March 21, 2023