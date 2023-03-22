Video of surgeons tending to patient amidst #earthquake goes viral

A strong earthquake struck the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan yesterday. The epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, and the tremor was felt in various cities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.
Amidst the tremors of the earthquake that hit parts of north India and south Asia on Tuesday evening, a team of doctors at an undisclosed sub-district hospital continued delivering a baby through lower-section cesarean section. While a video of the operation theatre shaking during the surgery has gone viral on social media, the exact location of the hospital is yet to be confirmed.
A video of the operation theatre shaking violently during the surgery went viral on social media. The doctors, wearing scrubs and masks, remained calm and focused during the quake, with one doctor heard saying, "Baby ko theek rakhna - Keep the baby safe." Despite the strong tremors, the doctors remained focused on the safe delivery of the baby.
The team of doctors have garnered widespread appreciation and applause for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in the face of adversity. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients, despite the daunting circumstances, has been praised on various social media platforms.
J&K: Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of #Earthquake were felt.
Kudos to doctors and staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & all are safe pic.twitter.com/g7mUTe2sqf— Megh Updates ????™ (@MeghUpdates) March 21, 2023
Netizens have lauded the team for their remarkable courage, selflessness, and ability to remain calm and composed under pressure.
Kudos to the whole team????????
Undoubtedly “The only profession is which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.”
A Big shout out!@OfficeOfLGJandK @MoHFW_INDIA @WHO @DHSKashmir @HealthMedicalE1 @ndtv @IndiaToday @BBCHindi @the_hindu @TOIIndiaNews @iasbhupinder @basharatias_dr https://t.co/V9gXnQQxYv— Ehtisham Khan (@EhtishamKhan99) March 22, 2023
This is called professionalism, commitment and concern towards patient care. You have done a rare job. Kudos to doctors. https://t.co/CCss58YG5J— Irfan A Mir (@irfanmir821) March 21, 2023
Hats off to doctors & staff of the hospital for conducting the operation without fear of earthquake.— ather khan (@atherkhan36) March 21, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
