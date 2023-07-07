Aussie runs 600+ kilometers in just 4 days to set new world record

Testing human capabilities to the furthest, Australia’s Phil Gore set a new world record by running 425 miles (685 kilometers) in just four days at the 2023 Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters Ultramarathon.

The marathon — Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters — is labelled as a ‘’race with no finish line’‘ by its organizers due to its unique format that requires runners to complete a loop of 6.7km every hour. The race is concluded when there is only one runner remaining.

Gore, after running the 6.7km lap no less than 102 times, was finally declared the winner.

“It’s surreal,” the winner told ABC.net.au. “I remember when one of the Belgians had the record at 75 [in 2020], I put that on my plan as a stretch goal, not ever thinking I’d get there. “For me, running is a part of life, I even run to-and-from work.”

The previous world record was set by Belgian runners Merijn Geerts and Ivo Steyaert last October with 101 laps.

Runner-up Sam Harvey from New Zealand managed with 101 laps, and Harvey Lewis of the U.S. came in third with 90 laps.

This year’s Ultramarathon was held on a farm in Nanango, 112 miles northwest of Brisbane, Australia. The race began at 7 am on Saturday, June 17th, and ended four and a half days later.