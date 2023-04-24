Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

LONDON – A Muslim mother of six, Rabina Mahmood, ran the London Marathon on Sunday in support of the victims of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria earlier this year, according to the UK based Humanitarian Charity organization Penny Appeal.

Mahmood has been training for the past six months, including throughout Ramadan, while combining her obligations to her family, her career, and fasting, according to a statement from Penny Appeal.

It said, "She is an example to everybody, demonstrating that anything is achievable with determination and passion.

Penny Appeal stated that Rabina "is a supermum who believes in giving back to society." Her mission is to raise awareness and fund to assist people in need and provide them the assistance they need in the wake of the tragedy. She is gathering money for the victims of the Turkiye/Syrian earthquake appeal.

On February 6, one of the biggest earthquakes ever recorded in the area shook southern and central Turkey as well as northern and western Syria, killing over 59,000 people in both countries and displacing over 15 million more.