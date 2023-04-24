Israel detains Jordanian MP for allegedly smuggling weapons into occupied Palestine

AMMAN - A Jordanian lawmaker, Imad Odwan, was detained by Israel for reportedly attempting to smuggle gold and weapons into the occupied West Bank.
An effort to transport the commodities was reportedly thwarted by Israeli police at the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) border crossing, according to reports circulating on social media.
The things, according to the reports, were discovered in a car that belonged to the Jordanian legislator.
According to Sinan Al-Majali, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the case was being investigated.
إسرائيل تضبط 100 كغ من الذهب وأسلحة بمركبة نائب أردني.. وعمّان تعلق— Step News Agency - وكالة ستيب الإخبارية (@Step_Agency) April 23, 2023
قالت السلطات الإسرائيلية، إنها أحبطت اليوم الأحد، “محاولة تهريب أسلحة عبر جسر اللنبي إلى #الضفة_الغربية كانت بحوزة نائب في البرلمان الأردني”، فيما أصدرت عُمان بياناً علقت فيه على القضية.
– إسرائيل تضبط 100 كغ… pic.twitter.com/pQTDFgDeEi
According to reports, politicians of Jordan marched towards the bridge in support of Odwan. Jordanian legislators urged the government to act "swiftly" to bring their colleague back home.
