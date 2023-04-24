Anoushey Ashraf questions Sri Lanka's decision to donate elephants to Pakistan

Sri Lanka is gifting Pakistan two female elephants as replacement for the African mammoth, Noor Jehan, who passed away at Karachi Zoo last week.

The Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joyia, confirmed that one elephant will be sent to Karachi and the other to Lahore. No elephants currently reside at Lahore Zoo after the passing of Suzi in 2017. The Sri Lankan envoy assured that the elephants' names will be given by their government and their arrival will be announced shortly.

This news has not been well received by animal lovers in Pakistan as the outcry against caging animals in zoos has been ongoing. It remains to be seen how the elephants fare in their new home, but it is hoped that their arrival will help improve conditions for animals in zoos across the country.

However, TV host and social activist Anoushey Ashraf has raised concerns about the recent decision of Sri Lanka to donate two elephants to Pakistan's zoos. She called it "trafficking" and expressed her concerns on social media.

Ashraf shared that elephants are not meant to live in captivity and transporting them from one country to another is inhumane. She also questioned the conditions of the zoos in Pakistan, saying that the elephants will not receive proper care and instead will be forced to live in cramped spaces.

"Can Sri Lanka also ensure that Pakistan has wildlife experts, H¾nds and expertise at their disposal 24/7 to make sure the elephants fate doesn't hang in the balance? This is trafficking!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Many animal lovers and activists have voiced Ashraf's concerns, urging authorities to reconsider the donation.