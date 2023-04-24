Another imported African cheetah dies in India

Another African cheetah has died in India's Kuno National Park in the nation's central state of Madhya Pradesh.

The reason for Uday's death is still unknown, and forest officials said an autopsy would be conducted.

Uday was one of 12 cheetahs that the Indian federal government's cheetah rehabilitation effort imported from South Africa in February.

After being officially declared extinct in India for more than 70 years, cheetahs were reintroduced there last year.

A female cheetah from the first shipment of animals brought in from Namibia passed away on March 27.

Because of the enthusiasm around the reintroduction of cheetahs in India, any news about them has been making headlines.