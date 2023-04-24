Pakistan-born Canadian author Tarek Fatah succumbs to cancer

Pakistan-born Canadian author, journalist and television personality Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

Fatah, who has been fighting cancer for quite some time now, died in Canada. His daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed his death on her Twitter handle.

Fatah was a well-known figure in the media industry, with a reputation of being controversial and outspoken on a range of issues. He was born in Karachi in 1949 and moved to Canada in early 1980s.

In Canada, he worked as a political activist, journalist and television host. He was an author and penned several books in his life.

Fatah was the founder of the Muslim Canadian Congress and a regular columnist for one of the country’s largest newspapers. He was known for his liberal views and was considered a staunch critic of virtually everything related to Pakistan.

Fatah had a frequent broadcast presence and was a vocal advocate for the rights of the downtrodden, underdogs and the oppressed.

Fatah's daughter, Natasha, paid tribute to her father on Twitter, describing him as the "Lion of Punjab" and the "Son of Hindustan." She said that Fatah's revolution would continue with all those who knew and loved him, and asked others to join them in carrying on his legacy.