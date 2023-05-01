Ten drown as tourist van falls into River Neelum in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD – Rescue teams have retrieved two bodies out of the 10 people who went missing after a jeep carrying tourists fell into the River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the tourists were returning from Taobat village when the jeep carrying 14 people, including a driver, fell into the river near Phalawai village of Sharda.

They said 10 people drowned due to heavy flow of water into the river while four others, who sustained injuries, have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

They said two bodies have been recovered, adding there were slim chances of survival of the eight others. However, an operation is underway to find their bodies.