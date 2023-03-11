Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison for rapping Swedish woman

ISLAMABAD – A court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a foreign national woman in the federal capital last year.
Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar in his verdict said the convict will remain in jail till his death. Public prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas represented the victim in the case.
The victim, identified as a Swedish national, had recorded his statement to the investigation officer and magistrate while the DNA of the suspect had also matched.
Last year, police had arrested the man, who was performing duty of security guard at the residence of the victim, after the Swedish woman lodged a complaint at the Abpara police station.
Police had registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations into the matter. The victim, who worked for an organisation of the United Nations, said the security guard entered his bedroom on the night of June 6, 2022 and raped her.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.
In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.
