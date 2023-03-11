Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison for rapping Swedish woman

ISLAMABAD – A court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a foreign national woman in the federal capital last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar in his verdict said the convict will remain in jail till his death. Public prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas represented the victim in the case.

The victim, identified as a Swedish national, had recorded his statement to the investigation officer and magistrate while the DNA of the suspect had also matched.

Last year, police had arrested the man, who was performing duty of security guard at the residence of the victim, after the Swedish woman lodged a complaint at the Abpara police station.

Police had registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations into the matter. The victim, who worked for an organisation of the United Nations, said the security guard entered his bedroom on the night of June 6, 2022 and raped her.