Search

Immigration

UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

Web Desk 11:33 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

DUBAI - The fee of United Arab Emirates' transit visa has been hiked in fresh changes announced by the emirate.

The fee for United Arab Emirates' 96-hour transit visa has been increased from AED 148.93 to AED 218.78. On the other hand, there is no fee for a 48-hour transit visa.

The details have not been listed on the immigration authority's website, however, visa outsourcing company, VFS Global has confirmed the changes in visa fee.

Meanwhile, the express 96-hour transit visa fee has also been jacked up. The new fee for this visa type is AED 307.22. The UAE's visa is valid for 30 days with a stay duration of 96 hours from the time of entry into the country.

The emirates is introducing sweeping reforms to attract tourists and skilled workers from across the world. The UAE's Golden Visa scheme is also seen as a viable opportunity for all the businessmen and investors who can live in the emirate hassle free.

UAE's standing in the international community is now being recognized. Recently, its passport was ranked as number one in the world by Nomad capitalist index, jumping from its previous position of 35.

"This is largely due to recent changes allowing foreigners to apply for dual citizenship, which, combined with the travel freedoms afforded by a UAE passport, plus the country’s business-friendly environment and enviable tax system, puts the UAE top of our list for 2023," the report said.

United Arab Emirates has been in the spotlight for year due to multiple events, the most recent of which was Dubai Expo which saw millions of people visit the county who were left awe-struck by the progress the country has made in a short span of time.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Karachi to Islamabad air travel for as low as Rs17,000: Here's how to avail the offer

10:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

09:16 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

07:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; here's how it will affect UK travel

10:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Major change in Saudi Arabia's tourist visa for GCC residents – Read details here

09:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Gwadar airport's inauguration on the cards; here's the expected date

09:08 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

11:33 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 11, 2023

08:03 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.

In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: