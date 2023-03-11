UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

DUBAI - The fee of United Arab Emirates' transit visa has been hiked in fresh changes announced by the emirate.

The fee for United Arab Emirates' 96-hour transit visa has been increased from AED 148.93 to AED 218.78. On the other hand, there is no fee for a 48-hour transit visa.

The details have not been listed on the immigration authority's website, however, visa outsourcing company, VFS Global has confirmed the changes in visa fee.

Meanwhile, the express 96-hour transit visa fee has also been jacked up. The new fee for this visa type is AED 307.22. The UAE's visa is valid for 30 days with a stay duration of 96 hours from the time of entry into the country.

The emirates is introducing sweeping reforms to attract tourists and skilled workers from across the world. The UAE's Golden Visa scheme is also seen as a viable opportunity for all the businessmen and investors who can live in the emirate hassle free.

UAE's standing in the international community is now being recognized. Recently, its passport was ranked as number one in the world by Nomad capitalist index, jumping from its previous position of 35.

"This is largely due to recent changes allowing foreigners to apply for dual citizenship, which, combined with the travel freedoms afforded by a UAE passport, plus the country’s business-friendly environment and enviable tax system, puts the UAE top of our list for 2023," the report said.

United Arab Emirates has been in the spotlight for year due to multiple events, the most recent of which was Dubai Expo which saw millions of people visit the county who were left awe-struck by the progress the country has made in a short span of time.