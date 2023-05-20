Search

Immigration

UAE waives fines for visa violators from Sudan

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 20 May, 2023
UAE waives fines for visa violators from Sudan

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced to waive fines for Sudanese passport holders who have overstayed their residence in the emirate.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has confirmed the relief in the backdrop of ensuing violence in the country. 

The fine exemption would be available to those with expired visas and residency permits or departure deadlines from the UAE. The Sudanese embassy has expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their support extended in this regard. 

Besides the visa relaxation, the government of UAE is extending humanitarian support as well, and on Friday, an aid ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of supplies and food arrived in Port Sudan.

Moreover, the UAE had also sent nine planes to evacuate nearly 1,000 people from the violence-torn country.

The announcement by UAE comes weeks after Saudi Arabia announced the extension of Umrah visas for Sudanese pilgrims who are in the Kingdom and are unable to return home.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia also launched the “Hosting Sudanese Umrah Performers” under which citizens and residents in the Kingdom can host the Sudanese on Umrah visas.

The facility allows relatives or friends of the Sudanese on Umrah visas in the Kingdom as well as Saudi citizens to switch the Umrah visa into a visitor’s visa free of cost. 

Sudan is currently wading through a wave of violence and as per the estimates by the World Health Organization 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 have been left injured in the violence. 

The fighting has entered its sixth week and hopes are dim when it comes to any end to violence; the two sides have accused each other of violating multiple ceasefire agreements.

The conflict between the forces loyal to Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo erupted on April 15 and has claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands injured.

Since the conflict erupted last month, tens of thousands have already left for neighbouring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan to save their lives amid fierce fighting between the groups.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Portugal’s abolishment of residency through investment gives boost to Greece Golden Visa, stats confirm

10:06 PM | 19 May, 2023

No more appointments for biometrics: Here's how Australia is facilitating visa seekers

12:37 AM | 19 May, 2023

China allows 6-days visa free transit to citizens from this country

11:27 PM | 17 May, 2023

Australia to scrap Covid visa, introduce limit on working hours for international students

11:10 PM | 17 May, 2023

In just two hours, UAE residents can register vehicles, get license: Read details here

10:22 PM | 16 May, 2023

Can one perform Hajj on visit visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies policy

01:14 AM | 16 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE waives fines for visa violators from Sudan

09:45 PM | 20 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.84 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.08 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.30
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 20, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: