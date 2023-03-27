Search

Immigration

Egypt offers five-year visa for $700; Here are the details

Web Desk 07:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
Egypt offers five-year visa for $700; Here are the details
Source: Photo by David McEachan

CAIRO - Authorities in Egypt are set to offer five-year visa to tourists in a bid to attract them as the Covid-19 restrictions have finally been lifted across the world.

Ahmed Issa, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities revealed on Monday that Egypt was offering a multiyear visa for the first time and was also adding more nationalities to visa-on-arrival eligibility.

The multi year visa is poised to attract globetrotters and will be available for $700. Moreover, a single-entry 30-day visa on arrival can now be obtained by more than 180 nationalities for $25, The National News reported.

The move comes as Russia-Ukraine war impacted the inflow of tourists to the country which boasts 1 million square kilometers of land.

Egypt is known for its history and ancient civilization and it attracted 11.7 million tourists last year with its eyes fixed on reaching the target of  30 million by 2028.

“We need just 300,000 rooms, $30 billion of investments in rooms and probably similar amounts of investments in customer experiences. Spread the word — and it is a great industry to invest in,” said Mr Issa at a talk recently.

Like every other country, the pandemic had dent a blow to the tourism sector of the country compounded by the Russia-Ukraine war as the biggest source of its tourists was Ukraine. The country merely welcomed 3.7 million tourists in 2020, down from about 13 million in 2019. The recovery started in 2021 when the country saw 8 million tourists.

The country is currently battling economic crisis but the decision makers hope to shore up the resources through tourism sector for which promotional campaigns and activities are being planned across the country. 

The country offers 2,000 archaeological sites and six UNESCO world heritage sites, including tourist hotspots like the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and the temples of Aswan which historians adore the most. Egypt also features coastal destinations on both the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and is liked by beach-goers.

The policy makers decry the fact that despite such attractive topography and history, the country has only been getting less than 1 per cent of the share of total tourism in the world.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here are the details

10:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

To get tourism license in Pakistan, training would be compulsory soon; Here are the details

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Can one apply for employment, appear in interview on US business, tourist visa? Here's the answer

10:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Does marrying Canadian national give you Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer you might not expect

09:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia amends nationality law; Here's what has changed

07:12 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Canada announces extension of post-graduation work permits; Here's who would take benefit

09:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze ...

10:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th March 2023

09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: