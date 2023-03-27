Search

Saudi Arabia asks worshipers to adhere to morals while taking pictures

Web Desk 08:17 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
Source: Photo by Shahbaz Hussain Shah

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed all visitors of the holy mosques to respect the sanctity of the places and to adhere to morals while they are taking photos.

In a statement, the Ministry said that visitors must not be preoccupied with taking photos as their focus should be on worship.

'When taking photos, people should not show others in the frame without their permission,' the Ministry urged as the kingdom is welcoming pilgrims in large numbers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry which oversees the arrangements for Hajj and Umrah every year also stated that the visitors have to avoid stopping to take photos which causes crowding.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of pilgrims who take photos during their religious rituals but that causes comfortability issues for other pilgrims some of whom don't want to be photographed and posted online. The ministry had earlier clarified that pilgrims were not allowed to perform Umrah more than once in Ramazan so that all of the pilgrims can do worship with ease and comfort.

The government of Saudi Arabia is all set to provide best of the best facilities to the pilgrims who are landing in the kingdom for the Umrah season and has also reserved special spots for all those intending to perform Itikaf.

After the Umrah season is over, the authorities would start preparation for the biggest annual event of Hajj wherein the kingdom would welcome over 2.3 million pilgrims and would utilize the Apps like Nusuk and other digital portals to facilitate the pilgrims during their month long stay in the kingdom.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels. 

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

