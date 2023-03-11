Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would fly off to 11 new destinations by expanding its operations to facilitate the globetrotters.
The destinations have been added to the network of national flag carrier by a code-share arrangement with Malaysian Airlines.
An official of the airline confimred that the national flag carrier had entered into a commercial arrangement named Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with the Malaysia Airlines for destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.
Pakistan and Malaysia share long-term relations and the commercial agreement between the two airlines will further increase people-to-people contact as well as trade opportunities between the two countries and beyond, highlighted the PIA spokesman, Abdullah H. Khan and added that the partnership with Malaysian Airlines allows PIA to proceed to 11 destinations through its counterpart’s hub in Kuala Lumpur.
For the convenience of travelers, reduced fares for these destinations with convenient flight timings at Kuala Lumpur and Pakistan are being offered.
The expansion also caters to the need of Pakistani expatriates in far off places who had been calling on the airline to broaden its network.
The 11 additional destinations are:
Sydney
Perth
Melbourne
Adelaide
Auckland
Singapore
Bangkok
Phuket
Jakarta
Manila
Ho Chi Minh City
Pakistan International Airlines is also planning to resume its Europe operation after the airline faced suspension on allegations of pilots having bogus licenses.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.
In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.