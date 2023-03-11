Search

Immigration

Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

Web Desk 09:16 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would fly off to 11 new destinations by expanding its operations to facilitate the globetrotters.

The destinations have been added to the network of national flag carrier by a code-share arrangement with Malaysian Airlines.

An official of the airline confimred that the national flag carrier had entered into a commercial arrangement named Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with the Malaysia Airlines for destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Pakistan and Malaysia share long-term relations and the commercial agreement between the two airlines will further increase people-to-people contact as well as trade opportunities between the two countries and beyond, highlighted the PIA spokesman, Abdullah H. Khan and added that the partnership with Malaysian Airlines allows PIA to proceed to 11 destinations through its counterpart’s hub in Kuala Lumpur.

For the convenience of travelers, reduced fares for these destinations with convenient flight timings at Kuala Lumpur and Pakistan are being offered.

The expansion also caters to the need of Pakistani expatriates in far off places who had been calling on the airline to broaden its network.

The 11 additional destinations are:

Sydney

Perth

Melbourne

Adelaide

Auckland

Singapore

Bangkok

Phuket

Jakarta

Manila

Ho Chi Minh City

Pakistan International Airlines is also planning to resume its Europe operation after the airline faced suspension on allegations of pilots having bogus licenses.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

