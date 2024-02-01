Saudi citizens to stay longer in the UK under fresh visa regime

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom unveiled on Wednesday the updated procedures for the electronic visa waiver system, granting Saudi citizens an extended duration for their travels to Britain.

The newly introduced Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) replaces the Electronic Visa Waiver (ETV) and offers a validity period of up to two years, allowing multiple entries within this timeframe.

The nominal visa fee has been set at £10, and the system will become effective from February 22, 2024.

The joint announcement in this regard took place during a meeting between Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Al-Kheraiji and Lord Tariq Ahmed, Minister of State for MENA, South Asia, and in Riyadh.

Al-Kheraiji and Tariq Ahmed emphasized that the new visa arrangement underscores the strong Saudi-British relations and ongoing collaboration between the foreign ministries of both nations to fulfill the aspirations of their respective leaderships and citizens, Saudi Gazette reported.

The dignitaries also addressed avenues to enhance and diversify bilateral ties across various sectors, covering the latest regional and international developments of shared interest. British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton was also present during the discussions.

As far as the timeline is concerned, starting from February 1st this year, online applications for the new ETA visa will be open, catering to tourism, business, short study programs, and medical treatments.

Citizens from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman will also benefit from this updated ETA scheme, an expansion initiated after its launch on November 15, 2023, for Qatari nationals.

UK sources indicate that citizens from these nations can apply for an ETA from February 1, with the requirement for any travel or transit through the UK for tourism, business, or short studies effective from February 22, 2024. The ETA remains valid for two years unless the passport expires earlier, facilitating multiple journeys to the United Kingdom.

This progressive system is anticipated to roll out to additional nationalities in subsequent phases throughout 2024. The Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) serves as a visa exemption for the UK, permitting visa-free entry for short stays.