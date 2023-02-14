China shuts Consular section of embassy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - China has announced a temporary closure of the Consular Section of its Embassy in Pakistan from Monday.

The Chinese embassy has issued a notice of Temporary Closure of the Consular section on its website for the information of general public; the closure would stay in place till further orders.

"Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to Technical Issues", reads a notice from the Embassy

Meanwhile, the Chinese Govt has also warned its citizens to be extremely cautious while in Pakistan due to the security situation citing that they can be of high security risk in the country, The notice was issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' consular department on Saturday.