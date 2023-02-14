Travelling to Thailand? Here's what you need to know about consuming Cannabis

BANGKOK - Thailand attracts millions of tourists each year and ever since parts of the marijuana plant were delisted as a narcotic, the country offers cannabis to those who land.

After the latest regulations, cannabis cafes are common in Thailand but those who visit the country must know the rules under which its consumption is allowed.

The ministry of public health has published a new guide, and if few simple rules are followed, the tourists can avoid any trouble and jail term as well.

The primary thing is that those who are older than 20 and those who are not pregnant or breastfeeding are legally allowed to consume cannabis in Thailand.

As far as places are concerned, one must know that smoking is allowed inside an individual’s residence, and cannabis inside food can be consumed at a licensed restaurant.

Don't ever consider about consuming Cannabis in public places as smoking marijuana in places like schools, temples and shopping malls attracts a 25,000 baht ($750) fine and a three-month jail term.

As far as buying is concerned, there are over 5,000 weed stores across Thailand selling the cannabis flowers, pre-rolled joints, edibles with a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) level below 0.2%, infused foods and CBD oil. Observers caution that reputed licensed places should be explored for buying it, The Guardian reported .

If you are confused about how much to consume, keep in mind that there’s no limit for personal consumption but the ministry’s guide advises against driving after consumption which totally makes sense.

The most important thing is that tourists cannot enter or leave the country carrying any part of the plant or its seeds. Moreover, possession of extracts with a THC level higher than 0.2% requires permission and obviously that permission can also take time and so tourists are unlikely to have it.