Travelling to Thailand? Here's what you need to know about consuming Cannabis

BANGKOK - Thailand attracts millions of tourists each year and ever since parts of the marijuana plant were delisted as a narcotic, the country offers cannabis to those who land.
After the latest regulations, cannabis cafes are common in Thailand but those who visit the country must know the rules under which its consumption is allowed.
The ministry of public health has published a new guide, and if few simple rules are followed, the tourists can avoid any trouble and jail term as well.
The primary thing is that those who are older than 20 and those who are not pregnant or breastfeeding are legally allowed to consume cannabis in Thailand.
As far as places are concerned, one must know that smoking is allowed inside an individual’s residence, and cannabis inside food can be consumed at a licensed restaurant.
Don't ever consider about consuming Cannabis in public places as smoking marijuana in places like schools, temples and shopping malls attracts a 25,000 baht ($750) fine and a three-month jail term.
As far as buying is concerned, there are over 5,000 weed stores across Thailand selling the cannabis flowers, pre-rolled joints, edibles with a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) level below 0.2%, infused foods and CBD oil. Observers caution that reputed licensed places should be explored for buying it, The Guardian reported .
If you are confused about how much to consume, keep in mind that there’s no limit for personal consumption but the ministry’s guide advises against driving after consumption which totally makes sense.
The most important thing is that tourists cannot enter or leave the country carrying any part of the plant or its seeds. Moreover, possession of extracts with a THC level higher than 0.2% requires permission and obviously that permission can also take time and so tourists are unlikely to have it.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
