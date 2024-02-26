Search

How to perform Umrah with children? Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for pilgrims

Web Desk
03:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for all parents who wish to perform Umrah with their children.

The guidelines have been issued before Ramazan which sees an influx of Muslim families worldwide to perform Umrah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed the significance of fostering reverence for the Quran, in their offspring, particularly as copies are readily accessible at the Grand Mosque, the site of Umrah rituals.

Furthermore, guardians or parents are encouraged to ensure their children maintain silence while on the premises and to supervise them while using escalators for safety, advising them to seek assistance from security personnel if necessary.

Saudi Arabia welcomes around 2 million Muslims from across the globe for the Hajj season while the number of Umrah pilgrims crosses over 13 million.

The kingdom is trying to provide the best facilities to the pilgrims from different countries and transportation is one of the most important aspects of Hajj primarily because managing the logistics of millions of people every year is a daunting task in itself.

Apart from transportation, the government is also keen to focus on easing the visa procedures and has also improved the Nusuk platform for issuing permits. 

The kingdom has also permitted its citizens to apply to invite their friends to visit the country and perform Umrah; soon, a unified visa platform on the pattern of Schengen Visa will also be launched to facilitate the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

