PIA launches recruitment drive for Captain and Cabin Crew

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started searching for Captains and Cabin crew for its low-capacity ATR aircraft.

National airline management has published an advertisement for the recruitment of new captains and air crew after a long time.

In the advertisement, applications are requested from qualified persons for the post of Captain, Flight Steward and Air Hostess for ATR aircraft.

PIA requires 40 cabin crew and 10 captains as per advertisement and all of them will be hired on a one-year contract.

The employment period can be extended in view of their need in the airline, aspirants to join the national airline can apply till 25th September.