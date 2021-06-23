President Alvi for transparency in recruitment process of FPSC

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed ensuring transparency and adoption of scientific mean for the recruitment process of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

The president expressed these views as Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Captain (retired) Zahid Saeed presented him the performance reports of 2018 and 2019.

Transparency in examination, he said, could be ensured by increasing the portion of objective questions.

Alvi also stressed the need for creating awareness about the reserved seats of women and minorities in public jobs, saying it would encourage their participation in national development.

In a meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president was given a briefing on FPSC with the focus on availability of vacant posts for minorities.

It was highlighted that the 98 posts under FPSC, which had been reserved for minorities, were vacant at present.

Dr Alvi emphasized on finding out the reasons for vacant posts in coordination with relevant departments.

The president was apprised that in 2018, the FPSC received around 741,000 applications for 3,200 posts, while in 2019, the number of applications was more than 800,000 against 3,600 posts.

It was told that the interviews of candidates from Gilgit Baltistan would be conducted at their local stations.