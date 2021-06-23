Atif Aslam drops first glimpse of upcoming music video

Pakistan’s popstar Atif Aslam has again electrified his fans by sharing the first teaser of his upcoming music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat.

Taking to Instagram, Atif Aslam shared a glimpse of the video and announced it will be released in a few days.

“Only a few days away from Dil Jalane Ki Baat releasing on the @sufiscore Youtube channel,” he wrote.

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie.