Atif Aslam drops first glimpse of upcoming music video
07:41 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan’s popstar Atif Aslam has again electrified his fans by sharing the first teaser of his upcoming music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat.
Taking to Instagram, Atif Aslam shared a glimpse of the video and announced it will be released in a few days.
“Only a few days away from Dil Jalane Ki Baat releasing on the @sufiscore Youtube channel,” he wrote.
The music video is directed by US director David Zennie.



