Atif Aslam admires Arijit Singh for his song ‘Hawayein’
Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam has won millions of hearts with his soulful voice and is adored for the unique style of belting his voice.
The 38-year-old is currently in the northern areas of Pakistan as he is busy shooting for his upcoming music video Rafta Rafta.
Keeping his trip memorable, Atif was spotted having a great time as he enjoys the picturesque mountains and Indian rockstar Arijit Singh’s Hawayein.
Turning to his Instagram handle, the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner shared a glimpse of his trip as Arijit Singh’s soulful voice croons Hawayein in the background.
Tagging the Indian singer, Atif wrote in the caption “Imagine performing here for our fans”.
Further, he applauded his Indian counterpart with a sweet compliment, “beautifully sung brother @arijitsingh.
On the work front, the stunning Sajal Aly will feature in Atif Aslam's new music video "Rafta Rafta".There are reports that the duo stars are currently shooting in Khaplu, Skardu.
Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam's new music ... 02:50 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
Pakistani film and TV actress Sajal Aly will feature in Atif Aslam's mew music video "Rafta Rafta", if social media ...
