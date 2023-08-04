Search

Boxer Amir Khan takes drastic steps to save marriage to Faryal Makhdoom

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2023
Boxer Amir Khan takes drastic steps to save marriage to Faryal Makhdoom
Source: Faryal Makhdoom (Instagram)

Former British boxer Amir Khan is trying to save his relationship with his wife Faryal Makhdoom these days. As part of these efforts, he has invested £100,000 in her cosmetics brand, Faryal Beauty, in a bid to show his commitment and support to his wife during this challenging time.

The couple is currently separated following allegations of Khan engaging in inappropriate conversations with other women. Despite the difficulties, he is determined to back Faryal emotionally and financially. In addition to the investment in her beauty business, he is having a new swimming pool built at their luxurious home in Dubai and has gifted her a new Range Rover.

A family source shared that Amir recognizes the significance of Faryal's beauty business and wants to prove his willingness to support her wholeheartedly. They are actively working through their problems, and he is hopeful that they can overcome this rough patch, just as they have done in the past.

Amir is fully aware that money alone cannot fix their issues; he acknowledges the need to change his ways and behaviour for their relationship to thrive. Faryal's cosmetics range is expected to grow with the new investment, showing a strong commitment from Amir.

Currently, they are living apart, dividing their time between Dubai and Britain. While Faryal contemplates the future of their 10-year marriage, they have not yet filed for divorce. Sources close to the couple reveal that she is focusing on being a dedicated mother to their three children during this difficult period.

Amir Khan apologises to Faryal Makhdoom, claims to be 'provoked' by women sliding into his DMs

