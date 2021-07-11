Imran Abbas wins Saba Qamar’s heart with soulful voice (VIDEO)

Pakistani star actor Imran Abbas has won the hearts of Saba Qamar with his singing skills.

Imran Abbas took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself from the sets of his upcoming project, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, in which he’s singing veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan’s song.

In the video, Saba Qamar can be seen enjoying the company and voice of Imran Abbas. The video is making rounds on the internet platforms. Both the actors are looking gorgeous in the video.

Imran Abbas captioned the post, “BTS “Tumhare Husn ke Naam”. Shooting till 5 am could have been really exhausting if I was not accompanied with my team THKN , the director @saqibkofficial and specially my buddy @sabaqamarzaman . Ignore my wrong lyrics, as usual( itni der Kaam ker ker ke dimaagh kaam kerna chhor deta hai bhaai) and this raspy “caw” of crows who just started their day .Just enjoy another one from my favourite @therealalkayagnik and Udit Narayan for GHULAAM , directed by my another friend @vikrampbhatt.”