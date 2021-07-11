Pakistan's Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan for SCO Foreign Ministers meeting
09:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan for SCO Foreign Ministers meeting
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday left for Tajikistan capital, Dushanbe, to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council.

During his three-day visit, he will address the SCO ministerial council and also attend the meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers Contact Group for Afghanistan and present Pakistan's views on the Afghan peace process, the rapidly changing situation in the region and promotion of regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he will meet with Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China. Issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and promotion of regional ties will be discussed in these meetings.

Qureshi will also meet President of Tajikistan Imam Ali Rehman.

The Foreign Minister's visit is expected to be helpful in promoting the Afghan peace process, adopting a common approach to the law and order situation in the region, and promoting cooperation between SCO member states in multilateral areas.

