Swiss Ski Resort Bar explosion kills over 10 on New Year

CRANS-MONTANA – A New Year’s celebration at popular ski resort bar in Crans-Montana turned into chaos and fear early Thursday morning, as a powerful explosion ripped through the venue, leaving many dead and injured and sparking fears of multiple fatalities.

The blast occurred at approximately 1:30 AM local time at the Le Constellation Bar, a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. At the time, more than 100 people were reportedly inside. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals.

Authorities sealed off the area and declared a no-fly zone as investigations are underway. Police and rescue teams are working to secure the site and assess the extent of the damage.

🇨🇭⚡ Several people were ki!!ed and others injured after an explosion tore through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana, Swiss police say. A cantonal police spokesperson told AFP that the blast was of unknown origin while confirming multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/GGbEOvvKrk — Osint World (@OsiOsint1) January 1, 2026

Crans-Montana, situated in the heart of the Swiss Alps just two hours from Bern, is internationally known for its world-class skiing, luxury hotels, golf tournaments, and scenic beauty. The resort regularly attracts tourists, celebrities, and business elites, making the incident particularly shocking for the tight-knit Alpine community.

Official figures on casualties have not yet been released, but local authorities and residents have expressed deep concern. The Alpine town is now in mourning as investigations continue and the scale of the tragedy becomes clearer.

Swiss authorities urged the public to avoid the area while emergency operations remain ongoing. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.