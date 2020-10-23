'Legally Blonde 3' pushed to 2022

“Legally Blonde 3” has postponed its release and will now debut on May 20, 2022.

MGM took to Twitter this week to announce that the film will be released -- just later than fans expected.

"Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case,” read the Tweet.

Reese Witherspoon, playing the lead role, also confirmed on Instagram that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is officially happening. 

She uploaded a short video of herself in Elle's sequinned pink bikini, soaking in the sun on a pool float. "It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjuQPUqlaQ1/?igshid=9x7jgpuybsav

The screenplay of the film had been written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, but the director is still unknown. 

The plot details are being kept under the wraps for now.

The previous two ‘Legally Blonde’ films were a huge hit and grossed nearly $142 million at the box office.

