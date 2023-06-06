India's Rakhi Sawant to perfrom Umrah

Bollywood's controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has recently been granted an Umrah visa, sending her well-wishers into frenzy.

After embracing Islam and adopting the name Fatima following her marriage to Adil Khan in accordance with Islamic traditions last year, Rakhi expressed her heartfelt desire to undertake the sacred journey of Umrah, a significant religious pilgrimage.

The visa application process was facilitated by a travel agency associated with the respected individual, Muhammad Sulaiman. A video was shared on Muhammad Sulaiman's official account, where Rakhi herself confirmed the verification of her Umrah visa.

Expressing her deep gratitude, she stated, "I have received my Umrah visa, and I am going to perform Umrah. I would also like to thank Muhammad Sulaiman."Sawant expressed immense joy and gratitude, exclaiming, "Allahu Akbar."

This news generated mixed reaction from fans.