Indian actress reaches home safely amidst Hamas-Israel attacks

Noor Fatima
07:43 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Nushrrat Bharruccha
Source: Nushrrat Bharruccha (Instagram)

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has reached from Israel to India safely amidst the Operation Storm Al-Aqsa by the Palestinian resistance organization and the ruling party of Gaza, Hamas.

According to the Indian media, the Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2 famed actress was brought back to India from Israel through a connecting flight. Upon her arrival at the airport, the actress looked seemingly distressed.

Bharuccha had gone to Israel for the 'Haifa International Film Festival' but was later stuck in the country after Hamas attacked on Israel.

Bharruccha contacted her team at 12:30 pm yesterday, at the time when she was safe in a basement.

Later, the Dream Girl actress lost contact, however, her team reconnected this morning after which she was safely brought back.

It is pertinent to note that as a result of the sudden attacks by Hamas, the number of Israeli casualties has reached 300 while 1600 are injured.

According to foreign media, more than 7,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza since yesterday.

Netanyahu 'at war' after Hamas’ surprise attacks leave 20 Israeli dead

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

