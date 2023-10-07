Netanyahu 'at war' after Hamas’ surprise attacks leave 20 Israeli dead

JERUSALEM – Israel's military has launched airstrikes on various targets in Gaza after the Palestinian fighters group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Israeli positions in years on Saturday.
Reports said over 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip combined with fighters penetrating into the towns occupied by Israeli forces. At least 20 people were killed and several injured after the attack -- one of the biggest in the history of the Palestine conflict -- from Hamas.
The Israeli forces are also engaged in gunfights with Hamas fighters, who overrun the separation fence and even used paragliders to land over the Israeli border.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch such big attack, which followed by weeks of tensions along the Gaza frontier.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas had made a big mistake and vowed that “the state of Israel will win this war.”
Videos circulating on social media showed Palestinian fighters destroying a tanks of Israel along the fence.
Palestine soldiers destroyed an Israel tank— Wahab Khan (@Itx_Wahab123) October 7, 2023
Long Live Palestine ????????
We Pray Palestine will win. In Sha Allah #Palestine #Gaza #AlAqsaFlood #طوفان_الأقصى #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/b2mnXVY6J8
Another post claimed that the fighters have captured the Israeli military base and seized military equipment and vehicles.
Palestinian fighters captured the Israeli military base and seized military equipment and vehicles.#Isreal #طوفان_الاقصى— Arslan Baloch (@balochi5252) October 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/byuBKTf1WN
Other footages showed Palestinian fighters dragging away an Israeli soldier. The authenticity of the videos is yet to be determined independently.
Salah Arouri, an exiled Hamas leader, said the operation was launched in response “to the crimes of the occupation.” He said the Palestinian fighters were defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinians, who are detained in Israeli jails.
On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Tel Aviv is “at war” with Hamas, adding that the group would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now.”
“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”
He also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas fighters that remained engaged in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
