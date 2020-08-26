At UNSC, China calls for peaceful settlement of Palestine issue

BEIJING – China has called for the peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue on the basis of a two-state solution.

Speaking at Security Council meeting, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun asked to take concrete action to advance the political process and pave the way for the early resumption of peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis on an equal footing.

He said China will continue to provide support and assistance to the Palestinian people and working closely with the international community in the pursuit of lasting peace in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza and West Bank.

In a statement Wednesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said latest escalation has once again demonstrated the urgency of implementing long-term solutions for Gaza.