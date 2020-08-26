At UNSC, China calls for peaceful settlement of Palestine issue
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
At UNSC, China calls for peaceful settlement of Palestine issue
Share

BEIJING – China has called for the peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue on the basis of a two-state solution.   

Speaking at Security Council meeting, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun asked to take concrete action to advance the political process and pave the way for the early resumption of peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis on an equal footing.

He said China will continue to provide support and assistance to the Palestinian people and working closely with the international community in the pursuit of lasting peace in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza and West Bank.

In a statement Wednesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said latest escalation has once again demonstrated the urgency of implementing long-term solutions for Gaza.

Palestine thanks PM Imran for strong response against Israel

More From This Category
China, India agree to ease border tensions
09:00 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Pakistani Christian rights lawyer wins Anna Lindh ...
08:29 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 100 ...
03:55 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
200 families rescued from monsoon floods in ...
03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Over 1100 jobs available for CPEC project ...
02:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Only political solution to Afghan conflict ...
12:36 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs concerned over heavy rainfall in Karachi
05:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr