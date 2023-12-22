Election Commission of Pakistan extends nomination papers submission deadline 

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday extended last date for submission of nomination papers by another two days.

The electoral watchdog revised the elections schedule, pushing the nomination papers filing date on demand from several political parties. In a statement, ECP said candidates can now file nomination papers till December 24.

ECP said scrutiny for nomination papers will be held from Dec 25 till Dec 30.

The move comes as PML-N, JUI-F) MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party moved the Election Commission for an extension in time frame for filing the nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the returning officers will scrutinize the candidates from December 25 till December 30.

However, the polling will be held on February 08, 2024.