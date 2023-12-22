Five labourers shot dead in Waziristan police station ambush

WANA – At least five labourers were gunned down in the latest fresh terror in an under-construction police station in South Waziristan on Thursday night.

Reports in local media said the bodies of slain workers were shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem.

The labourers were shifted to hospital in Wana, where five of them succumbed to the gunshots.

KP police said law enforcers started an investigation of the attack and raids are underway to nab the unidentified attackers.

Earlier in October, four labourers and police personnel were shot dead in an attack on a police station in Balochistan's Turbat. Another six labourers lost their lives in the southwestern region.

In August 2023, over a dozen labourers were killed in an explosion in the Shawal area of the Waziristan district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.