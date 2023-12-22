Rain, thundershower to hit Islamabad today; Check complete weather details here

Met Office predicted rain coupled with light thundershowers in Islamabad from today (Friday).

In its new advisory, PMD said a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to mover over upper and central parts in evening, and night.

Under the latest conditions, Met Office said rain and slight thunderstorms will lash Islamabad and Potohar region on Friday while the upper parts of the country will receive snow over the mountains.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the temperature reached 18°C, while the mercury is expected to drop in the evening after showers.

Humidity was recorded at around 46 percent in the city. Winds blew at 2-3km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 224, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan weather outlook

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper and central parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, south/central Punjab and lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While light rain/drizzle (light snow over mountains) is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper Punjab and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night.