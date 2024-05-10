CM Maryam Nawaz approves laptop scheme for students

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday approved a laptop scheme for the students.

A meeting regarding higher education sector reforms was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting included a briefing on promoting higher education, the laptop scheme, and providing transportation facilities for female students.

At the meeting, Maryam Nawaz approved the laptop scheme, stating that students in Punjab will once again receive state-of-the-art laptops after a gap of seven years.

Additionally, the province will distribute 20,000 electric bikes to students.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the goal of establishing international-standard universities in every district and colleges at the tehsil level.