CM Maryam Nawaz approves laptop scheme for students

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday approved a laptop scheme for the students.
A meeting regarding higher education sector reforms was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The meeting included a briefing on promoting higher education, the laptop scheme, and providing transportation facilities for female students.
At the meeting, Maryam Nawaz approved the laptop scheme, stating that students in Punjab will once again receive state-of-the-art laptops after a gap of seven years.
Additionally, the province will distribute 20,000 electric bikes to students.
Maryam Nawaz emphasized the goal of establishing international-standard universities in every district and colleges at the tehsil level.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
