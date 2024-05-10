Search

Business

PSX gains over 700 points during intraday trading

Web Desk
01:00 PM | 10 May, 2024
PSX gains over 700 points during intraday trading

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a strong performance on Friday as the market saw an increase of over 700 points during intraday trading.

The KSE-100 index rose by 712.53 points, or 0.98%, reaching 73,370.58 points at 10:58am, up from the previous close of 72,658.05.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, suggested that inflation might decrease more quickly than anticipated, prompting investors to buy shares in companies that would benefit from lower interest rates.

The stock market had rebounded from a three-day losing streak the previous day, as selective value-hunting helped the KSE 100-share index close in positive territory.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, explained that traders were expecting inflation for May to be around 15% and were anticipating a drop in interest rates over the next financial year. This fueled enthusiasm in cyclical stocks.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation attributed the mild recovery at PSX to the World Bank’s reaffirmation of its commitment to collaborate with Pakistan on structural reforms and sustainable development.

He also pointed out discussions on privatizing struggling state-owned enterprises, anticipation ahead of new loan talks with the IMF, and the expected visit of the Saudi crown prince to finalize investment deals under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Raza Jafri, chief executive of EFG Hermes Pakistan, added that expectations for monetary easing continue to grow as real interest rates are now approximately +5% and the external account remains stable.

He noted that previously underperforming leveraged sectors such as cement are attracting buying interest from both local and foreign investors.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

01:00 PM | 10 May, 2024

PSX gains over 700 points during intraday trading

12:06 PM | 9 May, 2024

U Bank enters into strategic partnership with IMARAT Group for ...

05:07 PM | 8 May, 2024

Hyundai increases porter price by Rs200,000

01:02 PM | 8 May, 2024

Suzuki GD110s latest price update in Pakistan May 2024

11:23 AM | 8 May, 2024

Changan announces launch of e-vehicles Deepal S07 SUV, and L07 Sedan ...

09:13 AM | 8 May, 2024

Fast-Track Passport Fee increased in Pakistan; Check new charges here

Business

05:54 PM | 7 May, 2024

Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:00 PM | 10 May, 2024

PSX gains over 700 points during intraday trading

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: