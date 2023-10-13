Search

Petrol price likely to fall below Rs300 in next review

Web Desk
13 Oct, 2023
Petrol price likely to fall below Rs300 in next review
ISLAMABAD – A significant reduction in global oil prices and the strengthening of the rupee are expected to drive petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices below Rs300 per liter in the upcoming review. This projected decrease of up to Rs20 per liter for HSD and Rs38 per liter for petrol would represent the most substantial single drop in fuel prices.

However, it is worth noting that the caretaker government retains the discretion to decide otherwise, especially concerning high-speed diesel. Currently, HSD carries a petroleum development levy of Rs50 per liter, whereas petrol has a levy of Rs60 per liter.

The government’s aim is to collect around Rs869 billion in levy on petroleum products to meet the budget target and commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current fiscal year.

If these changes materialize, it will mark the second consecutive reduction in petroleum prices by the caretaker government after three consecutive fortnightly increases. Between August 15 and September 15, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel had risen significantly, reaching historic highs of Rs331-333 per liter at the retail level.

At present, the government imposes approximately Rs82 per liter in tax on petrol and Rs73 on high-speed diesel. While the general sales tax on all petroleum products is currently set at zero, there is a petroleum development levy of Rs60 per liter on petrol and Rs50 per liter on HSD, among other fuels.

For the past month, petrol and diesel prices have remained above Rs300 per liter. Alongside costly electricity, fuel has been a major contributor to high consumer prices, which pushed inflation to 31.4 percent in September. The anticipated reduction in fuel prices could help stem the rising trend of inflation.

Sources have indicated that, based on the current tax rates and other factors, the price of petrol could decrease by Rs36-38 per liter. This is due to a substantial 12 percent reduction in its international price, from $99 per barrel to $87, and a more than 4 percent appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel in the global market has decreased by about $8 per barrel in the last two weeks. With the rupee’s appreciation and stable import cargo premiums, the cost and freight price for HSD is likely to decrease by Rs22 per liter.

It is essential to note that both petrol and high-speed diesel prices are major revenue sources for the government, with significant monthly sales. Their prices have a direct impact on various sectors of the economy and household budgets, making these anticipated reductions significant for the middle- and lower-middle-class segments.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.9
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.31 750.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.88 911.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.08 170.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.24 311.74
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 13, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304

Advertisement

