Cabinet committee approves work on long-delayed Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Committee on Energy has approved the recommendation for initiating work on the 80 km segment of the Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline inside the South Asian country.

The pipeline will be constructed from Pakistan border with Iran up till Gwadar in the first phase. The recommendations were made by the Ministerial Oversight Committee for the IP Project constituted by the Prime Minister in September 2023.

The Project will be executed by Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd. and will be funded through Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.

All the concerned divisions gave a positive nod to move ahead with the project to ensure gas supplies to the people of Pakistan, thereby addressing the increasing energy needs of the country.

This will not only boost energy security of Pakistan but would enhance confidence of the local industry that would be ensured with the enhanced gas supplies.

This will also catalyze the economic activity in the province of Baluchistan and will contribute to the economic progress of Pakistan.

Last month, Iranian authorities had warned Pakistan of an $18 billion penalty if Islamabad fails to complete the multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project despite US sanctions.