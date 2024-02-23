Search

ad
Pakistan

BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular students

08:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular students
Source: File Photo

FAISALABAD – The first annual examinations 2024 for matric are set to commence on March 1 across Punjab, including Faisalabad.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will conduct the annual examination in the division. 

It also issues roll number slips to both regular and private students before the start of the papers. The slips carry details of examination centre, schedule of papers and others. 

It is mandatory for all students to carry the roll number slips along with them while appearing in exams as no one will be allowed to enter the examination centre without it. 

BISE Faisalabad Roll Number Slips 2024

Regular students receive their roll number slips for their schools affiliated to the board. The schools can download the slips from the official website of the BISE Faisalabad

They need to enter the particulars i.e. username and password to download the roll number slips. 

However, the board is yet to share details about roll number slips for private students. 

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for download

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular ...

07:55 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Cabinet committee approves work on long-delayed Iran-Pakistan Gas ...

07:17 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Has Punjab revised school timings for Ramadan 2024?

05:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 26

05:23 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah for Sindh CM slot

03:20 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan named as next chief justice of LHC

Pakistan

11:11 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Judge Muhammad Bashir who sentenced Imran Khan to prison made OSD

09:24 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Saad Rafique, Haneef Abbasi 'heckled, attacked by female political ...

12:01 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

02:02 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Imran Riaz Khan: Dissent Pakistani journalist arrested again

06:47 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Ex-Rawalpindi commissioner withdraws vote rigging allegations, shifts ...

05:54 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s first woman CM nominee vows to come up to public ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular students

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 23 February 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 282.45
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.60 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 23, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: