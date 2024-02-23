BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular students

FAISALABAD – The first annual examinations 2024 for matric are set to commence on March 1 across Punjab, including Faisalabad.
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will conduct the annual examination in the division.
It also issues roll number slips to both regular and private students before the start of the papers. The slips carry details of examination centre, schedule of papers and others.
It is mandatory for all students to carry the roll number slips along with them while appearing in exams as no one will be allowed to enter the examination centre without it.
BISE Faisalabad Roll Number Slips 2024
Regular students receive their roll number slips for their schools affiliated to the board. The schools can download the slips from the official website of the BISE Faisalabad.
They need to enter the particulars i.e. username and password to download the roll number slips.
However, the board is yet to share details about roll number slips for private students.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
