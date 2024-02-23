BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular students

FAISALABAD – The first annual examinations 2024 for matric are set to commence on March 1 across Punjab, including Faisalabad.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will conduct the annual examination in the division.

It also issues roll number slips to both regular and private students before the start of the papers. The slips carry details of examination centre, schedule of papers and others.

It is mandatory for all students to carry the roll number slips along with them while appearing in exams as no one will be allowed to enter the examination centre without it.

BISE Faisalabad Roll Number Slips 2024

Regular students receive their roll number slips for their schools affiliated to the board. The schools can download the slips from the official website of the BISE Faisalabad.

They need to enter the particulars i.e. username and password to download the roll number slips.

However, the board is yet to share details about roll number slips for private students.