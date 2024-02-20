Search

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for download

06:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for download
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The roll number slips for matric examination 2024 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (BISE) Lahore are now available online and students can download it with ease. 

Roll number slips are required to appear in the exams as officials will not allow students to enter the examination centre without it. 

BISE Lahore Matric exams 2024 are all set to start on March 01, 2024 while the class nine exams shall start on March 19, 2024. Last month, the board had announced the final date sheet for Matric Exams 2024.

Students can download the roll number slips for the first annual exams 2024 from the official website of BISE Lahore by entering their roll number. 

Roll Number Slips for Private Candidates

The private candidates can download the roll number slips by following this link. https://slips.biselahore.com

Roll Number Slips for Regular Students

The slips for regular students can be downloaded by their schools affiliated with the BISE Lahore. They can following this link https://ssc.biselahore.com to download the slips

How to Download Class 10 Roll Number Slip?

Candidates can download the roll number slip by entering one of the following:

Enter your Form No According to the Admission Form

Enter your Current Exam Roll No

Enter your Reference No

Enter your Complete Name According to the Admission Form

Enter your Complete Father Name According to the Admission Form

All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

Facebook Comments

07:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Greece set to ease process for Residence Permits

