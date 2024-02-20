BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for download

LAHORE – The roll number slips for matric examination 2024 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (BISE) Lahore are now available online and students can download it with ease.
Roll number slips are required to appear in the exams as officials will not allow students to enter the examination centre without it.
BISE Lahore Matric exams 2024 are all set to start on March 01, 2024 while the class nine exams shall start on March 19, 2024. Last month, the board had announced the final date sheet for Matric Exams 2024.
Students can download the roll number slips for the first annual exams 2024 from the official website of BISE Lahore by entering their roll number.
The private candidates can download the roll number slips by following this link. https://slips.biselahore.com
The slips for regular students can be downloaded by their schools affiliated with the BISE Lahore. They can following this link https://ssc.biselahore.com to download the slips
Candidates can download the roll number slip by entering one of the following:
Enter your Form No According to the Admission Form
Enter your Current Exam Roll No
Enter your Reference No
Enter your Complete Name According to the Admission Form
Enter your Complete Father Name According to the Admission Form
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.