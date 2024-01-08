All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced that the Matric Exams 2024 will begin on March 1st, 2024.

The preliminary date sheet for the matric examinations was finalised during a crucial meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen, which took place at BISE Rawalpindi on January 6.

Date sheet is applicable to all Punjab educational boards, guaranteeing a consistent timetable for the yearly examinations for the tenth grade in 2024. It's crucial to remember that this date sheet was meticulously produced by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen to expedite the examination procedure.

The format of the exam sessions is as follows: Exams for the evening session begin at 1:30 PM, with the exception of Fridays, when the evening session paper starts at 2:30 PM. Morning session examinations start at 8:30 AM. All students in Punjab will benefit from a uniform and equitable exam experience thanks to this synchronised timetable.

Put March 01–March 18, 2024 on your calendars, since that is when the Matric examinations are planned to take place.