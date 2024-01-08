All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced that the Matric Exams 2024 will begin on March 1st, 2024.
The preliminary date sheet for the matric examinations was finalised during a crucial meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen, which took place at BISE Rawalpindi on January 6.
Date sheet is applicable to all Punjab educational boards, guaranteeing a consistent timetable for the yearly examinations for the tenth grade in 2024. It's crucial to remember that this date sheet was meticulously produced by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen to expedite the examination procedure.
The format of the exam sessions is as follows: Exams for the evening session begin at 1:30 PM, with the exception of Fridays, when the evening session paper starts at 2:30 PM. Morning session examinations start at 8:30 AM. All students in Punjab will benefit from a uniform and equitable exam experience thanks to this synchronised timetable.
Put March 01–March 18, 2024 on your calendars, since that is when the Matric examinations are planned to take place.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market.
On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.