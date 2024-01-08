Search

Pakistan

All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced that the Matric Exams 2024 will begin on March 1st, 2024. 

The preliminary date sheet for the matric examinations was finalised during a crucial meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen, which took place at BISE Rawalpindi on January 6.

Date sheet is applicable to all Punjab educational boards, guaranteeing a consistent timetable for the yearly examinations for the tenth grade in 2024. It's crucial to remember that this date sheet was meticulously produced by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen to expedite the examination procedure.

The format of the exam sessions is as follows: Exams for the evening session begin at 1:30 PM, with the exception of Fridays, when the evening session paper starts at 2:30 PM. Morning session examinations start at 8:30 AM. All students in Punjab will benefit from a uniform and equitable exam experience thanks to this synchronised timetable.

Put March 01–March 18, 2024 on your calendars, since that is when the Matric examinations are planned to take place. 

Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams’ schedule

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Punjab says no to extension in winter vacation, changes school timings

10:49 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Rain likely in Punjab, Potohar region as cold ...

11:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to launch first anti-polio campaign of 2024 on Monday

11:28 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Punjab raises toll taxes upto 100pc for all type of vehicles

08:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement

11:18 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: ECP rejects PTI’s claims against level playing field

Pakistan

09:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Has winter vacation in Punjab actually extended? 

11:40 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Punjab CM Naqvi hints at extending schools winter vacations amid cold ...

12:02 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog grip Punjab as ...

03:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Thick fog envelops capital as mercury dips

04:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Pakistan set to start offering iPhones to freelancers through easy ...

10:12 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

School timings changed in Sindh for winter season

Advertisement

Latest

09:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest prices in all cities - 8 Jan 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 January 2024

On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: