Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams’ schedule

LAHORE – Education boards in Punjab have finalised schedules for matric and intermediate examinations for 2023.

The new dates of the upcoming exams were discussed during a recent meeting of the education board, which was attended by heads of all Punjab’s BISEs.

Reports in local media suggest the annual examinations of matriculation will start on April 01, 2023, and the intermediate examination will start on May 20, 2023.

Earlier in 2022, the annual exams of SSC part 1 and part 2 under all BISEs were held after a delay of a couple of months in May, and June.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government announced the winter vacations for all public and private schools in the province as per new reports the winter break may be extended in wake of worsening air pollution.