Sonya Hussyn sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn Bukharee’s latest fashion photoshoot has been creating waves amongst the masses as the actor stunned audience with her latest avatar.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance in backless saree, the 31-year-old shows off her back tattoo in latest clicks.

The Tich Button star is hotness personified in recent glamorous pictures as she flaunts her back and waist in her multi-colored saree. Her bold persona brings the much-needed glam quotient in backless shots.

The pictures garnered thousands of views in a few hours while social media users slammed her seeing her body art.

Sonya is considered among the noted Pakistani actors. Initially, she got success as a model and then she stepped into acting with the 2011 series Dareecha.

Bukharee has then appeared as the main lead in several soap operas including Marasim, Kisay Chahoon, and Haasil. The actor’s role in the 2017 series Aisi Hai Tanhai earned her a nomination for Best TV Actress at the Lux Style Awards.

She is also known for her roles in Pakistani movies Azaadi, Tich Button, and Lufangey.