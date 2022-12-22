‘TTP is Pakistan’s absolute red line’: FM Bilawal tells Afghan Taliban amid rising terror attacks

warns disruption of Pak-Afghan ties if TTP is not stopped
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said Afghan Taliban have been told that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban is Pakistan’s red line and Islamabad would not tolerate attacks as he called on Kabul to look into the matter seriously.
FM Bilawal made these remarks as TTP declared an end to the ceasefire with Pakistan while an influx of terror attacks has battered the South Asian nation, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan being the most affected regions.
Speaking to the media at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, Bilawal said it has been communicated to Taliban government that banning TTP is Pakistan's red line.
He called recent attacks alarming, not only the border incidents but the recent attacks especially the recent one at Bannu CTD centre. He expressed willingness to provide assistance to Kabul for operations against terrorists and mentioned that Afghan Taliban are not stopping the terror outfit.
Recalling Taliban’s pledges, Bilawal said the interim government vowed before the entire world to take action against militant groups, however, the facts state otherwise.
Pakistan even played a pivotal role in seeking funds for Afghanistan for its people, he mentioned.
