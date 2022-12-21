PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorists' revival attempts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced terrorist incidents that gripped the country’s northwestern region in recent times.
In a statement, the premier pledged to crush the nefarious designs of terrorists, who intend to spread chaos in Pakistan. PM called terrorism a sensitive issue of national security, and collective thinking, stressing to increase provincial government capacity, and efficiency.
The state will not bow down to any militant group, and terrorists will be dealt with an iron fist, he said, adding that the federal government will address the external facilitation and hideouts of terror groups.
PM commended the response of the armed forces, saying the entire nation will ultimately curb terrorism by supporting its brave forces. Sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste while recalling the significance of Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.
The premier further expressed desire to work in a composed approach with provinces to fight terrorism, and mentioned fully implementing the National Action Plan to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
PM said the center will work with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to revamp its Counter Terrorism Department.
All militants killed in Pakistan Army operation on CTD detention centre
On Tuesday, Pakistan Army commandos killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a prison compound for three days, the military spokesman said.
Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the new director-general of ISPR, while sharing details of clearance operation in a talk with a private TV channel, added that two soldiers embraced martyrdom and ten people including three officers were injured during the operation. Seven militants were arrested during the operation, he informed.
“We are determined to root out terrorism and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the fight against terrorism,” he told Geo News late on Tuesday night.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
