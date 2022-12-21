PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorists' revival attempts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced terrorist incidents that gripped the country’s northwestern region in recent times.

In a statement, the premier pledged to crush the nefarious designs of terrorists, who intend to spread chaos in Pakistan. PM called terrorism a sensitive issue of national security, and collective thinking, stressing to increase provincial government capacity, and efficiency.

The state will not bow down to any militant group, and terrorists will be dealt with an iron fist, he said, adding that the federal government will address the external facilitation and hideouts of terror groups.

PM commended the response of the armed forces, saying the entire nation will ultimately curb terrorism by supporting its brave forces. Sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste while recalling the significance of Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The premier further expressed desire to work in a composed approach with provinces to fight terrorism, and mentioned fully implementing the National Action Plan to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

PM said the center will work with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to revamp its Counter Terrorism Department.

All militants killed in Pakistan Army operation on CTD detention centre

On Tuesday, Pakistan Army commandos killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a prison compound for three days, the military spokesman said.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the new director-general of ISPR, while sharing details of clearance operation in a talk with a private TV channel, added that two soldiers embraced martyrdom and ten people including three officers were injured during the operation. Seven militants were arrested during the operation, he informed.

“We are determined to root out terrorism and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the fight against terrorism,” he told Geo News late on Tuesday night.