PM Shehbaz launches 4RF for Pakistan Floods 2022

Pays day-long visit to Khairpur to review rehab activities

Web Desk 03:43 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for Pakistan Floods 2022.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called on the Prime Minister and presented him a copy of 4RF report.

The 4RF document is the action plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the damages caused by the recent climate induced floods.

The premier was briefed that the document is based on the loss and damage estimated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report which was launched in late October this year.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Planning Ministry, development partners, line ministries, NDMA and provincial governments for adopting a whole of Pakistan and inclusive approach in bringing out this important framework, according to the state broadcaster.

He directed that necessary efforts must be made for effective pitching of this framework in the upcoming Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 9th the next month in Geneva.

He further directed that Ministry of Planning in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Climate Change and Economic Affairs Division may take necessary steps for effective dissemination of the document to all the stakeholders at home and abroad.

The prime minister also paid pay a day-long visit to Khairpur to review rehabilitation process of the flood-affected people in the Sindh province.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz interacted with flood victims to take feedback regarding the relief activities.

Pakistan to get World Bank’s $1.69 billion financing for flood rehabilitation efforts

Floods 2022

Unprecedented floods ravaged Pakistan this year, inundating vast swathes of cropland and villages. Nearly 10 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support, while millions of people are still exposed to floodwaters or living close to flooded areas.

Many families are still living in makeshift tents alongside the road or near the rubble of their home – often in the open, right next to contaminated and stagnant water. Frail, hungry, children are fighting a losing battle against severe acute malnutrition, diarrhoea, malaria, dengue fever, typhoid, acute respiratory infections, and painful skin conditions. As well as physical ailments, the longer the crisis continues, the greater the risk to children’s mental health.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed, while many public health facilities, water systems and schools have been destroyed or damaged.

