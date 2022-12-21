Happy birthday Mahira Khan! Lollywood diva turns 38

When we talk about Pakistani glamour the first name that comes to our mind is Lollywood queen Mahira Khan, who is celebrating her 38th birthday today.

With her unmatched beauty and grace, Mahira is a VJ, model, actor and producer.

On her 38th birthday, birthday wishes poured in for the superstar from her fans, colleagues, friends, and all the people who love her.

2022 has become the year where Khan has established herself as an unforgettable face in the Pakistani entertainment industry and beyond through her films and appearance as country ambassador.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

Her recent blockbuster movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has made it to the list of one of the biggest hits of Pakistani cinema so far where Mahira Khan was seen with Hamza Ali Abbasi and Fawad Khan along with Humaima Malik. Khan played the role of ‘Mukko Jatti’.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Mahira was also seen in another grand project this year, ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’, a comedy, action and drama movie where Khan worked with famous actor Fahad Mustafa - the movie was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience.

Her upcoming project ‘Neelofar’ is launching soon where Khan is working with his old and most beloved co-star Fawad khan, the audience is looking forward to seeing their romance come alive again.

On the work front, Khan will reportedly be seen in a project "Aaj Rung Hai" opposite Humayun Saeed.