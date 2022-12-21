Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video is all you need to brighten up your mood

Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck. She may be focussing on her acting career at the moment, but Gill always finds time for her first love – music.

Taking to Instagram, Gill touched hearts with her cute expressions and adorable expression as she hummed in her video to a melodious tune.

Here's a sweet video of the Honsla Rakh actress that is surely going to brighten up your day. 'i just love this audio ????', Gill captioned.

And fans couldn't stop gushing over Gill's video:

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.