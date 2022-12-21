Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video is all you need to brighten up your mood

Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck. She may be focussing on her acting career at the moment, but Gill always finds time for her first love – music.
Taking to Instagram, Gill touched hearts with her cute expressions and adorable expression as she hummed in her video to a melodious tune.
Here's a sweet video of the Honsla Rakh actress that is surely going to brighten up your day. 'i just love this audio ????', Gill captioned.
View this post on Instagram
And fans couldn't stop gushing over Gill's video:
On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.