Search

World

Taliban bans women from attending university in Afghanistan

06:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Taliban bans women from attending university in Afghanistan
Source: Twitter

KABUL – The Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan has banned women from receiving education at the country’s universities unit further notice.

The high education ministry of the country has issued a letter, instructed all Afghan public and private universities to suspend the education of female students immediately. It said the instructions have been issued in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

The spokesman for the ministry, Ziaullah Hashimi, who posted the letter on Twitter, confirmed the order to the international media outlets.

The move has drawn massive criticism from the United Nations and the international community, with world leaders urging the Afghan Taliban to revisit their decision.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) shared the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country.

The UN and its humanitarian partners also urged the Taliban authorities to reopen girls' schools beyond the sixth grade and end all measures preventing women and girls from participating fully in daily public life.

“Banning women from attending university is a continuation of the systematic policies of targeted discrimination put in place by the Taliban against women. Since 15 August 2021, the de facto authorities have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls’ freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. These restrictions culminate with the confinement of Afghan women and girls to the four walls of their homes,” read the statement.

The UN in Afghanistan and its humanitarian partners reminded the Taliban that taking away the free will of women to choose their own fate, disempowering and excluding them systematically from all aspects of their public and political life is regressive and stands against universal human rights standards upon which peaceful and stable societies are based on.

Afghan Taliban ban women’s entry to amusement parks

World

Taliban bans women from attending university in Afghanistan

06:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

UN picks Pakistani professor to probe Iran's crackdown on protesters

11:59 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Johnny Depp to donate Amber Heard's settlement money

11:39 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resolve border issues amicably

10:07 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

US again signals support for Pakistan to counter TTP threat more broadly

09:11 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years

11:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Taliban bans women from attending university in Afghanistan

06:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 21, 2022

07:45 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231.7 235.25
Euro EUR 256.5 259
UK Pound Sterling GBP 294.5 297.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 67.4 68
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.2 64.8
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 598.47 602.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.99 1686.34
China Yuan CNY 32.24 32.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.14 32.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.17 2.21
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 734.17 739.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 584.8 588.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Karachi PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Islamabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Peshawar PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Quetta PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Sialkot PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Attock PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Gujranwala PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Jehlum PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Multan PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Bahawalpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Gujrat PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Nawabshah PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Chakwal PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Hyderabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Nowshehra PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Sargodha PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Faisalabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Mirpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: